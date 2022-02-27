2019-2021: Distress calls drop, FIRs numbers rise

Police attribute the trend to intensified patrolling, special combings, area domination exercises and preventive arrests

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana (2nd right) and other officers at the annual press conference at PHQ in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Police attribute the trend to intensified patrolling, special combings, area domination exercises and preventive arrests

The national capital saw an overall decline in crime cases by 3% from 2019 to 2021 even as the number of heinous crimes saw an increase of 10% during the period.

The Hindu analysed a few interesting trends as it compared case figures from the pre-pandemic year of 2019 till 2021, data for which was shared by the police in its annual press meet on Thursday.

Pandemic effect

In 2019, a total of 3.16 lakh cases were registered, whereas in 2020, the Capital saw 2.66 lakh cases. Last year, the total number of cases registered was 3.06 lakh.

According to police officers, the decrease in the number of registered cases was primarily due to the lockdown periods in 2020 and 2021 when there was limited activity.

Heinous offences were the only crimes that saw a spike throughout the three years — 2019 till 2021 — as compared to other non-heinous and and special law offences, which saw a dip during 2020 due to the lockdown. Heinous offences include cases of rape, murder, sexual harassment, among others. The imprisonment awarded for such offences is seven years or more.

Attempt to murder cases, a heinous crime, saw a 56% increase from 2019 to last year, while there was a 45% increase in arrests for the offence in 2021.

Snatching cases also saw an increase of 49% from 2019 to last year with 6,266 cases being lodged in 2019, 7,695 cases in 2020 and 9,383 cases in 2021.

The period between 2019 and 2021 saw a 32% decrease in PCR (Police Control Room) or ERSS (Emergency Response Support System) calls through the police helpline – 112, the data showed.

‘Free and fair’

In 2019, 29.25 lakh PCR calls were made, which dropped by 38% in 2020 to 18.08 lakh. However, there was an increase of 9% in the calls last year to 19.77 lakh.

The officers attributed the decrease in PCR calls and the increase in cases registered to a free and fair lodging of FIRs. A senior police officer said the decline in PCR calls can be attributed to steps such as preventive arrests, intensified patrolling, special combings and district-wise area domination exercises.

Data showed there was a 94% increase in preventive action against criminals by police from 2019 to 2021. Preventive arrests are generally made on suspicion that a person might commit a crime in the future, said the officers.

Under the enhanced patrolling deployment, in every district, one DCP or Additional DCP-rank officer performs night patrolling duty from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m, the officers said.

“The deployment of senior police officers on patrolling duties has led to a significant drop in PCR calls, especially those related to the use of firearms and heinous crimes,” said a police officer.

Apart from this, the police attributed the reduction to “multi-pronged strategies”, which include crime mapping and identification of vulnerable hotspots.

During the annual press meet, Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana had said that daily meetings were held among senior officers, who analysed PCR calls received throughout the day and explained the action taken on them.

“Whichever PCR call is considered actionable, an FIR is registered and all police officers have strict instructions not to ignore or hush up any call received,” the officer said.

Higher conversion rate

In addition to reduction in PCR calls, there has been an increase in the conversion rate of such calls to FIRs. Officers said the integration of PCRs with police stations, introduced after Commissioner Asthana took charge, has helped achieve the same.

“A total of 5,983 police personnel and 790 vehicles were transferred to police stations… this led to a reduced response time of 4.3 minutes from 7.5 minutes,” the police said. “The integration has helped improve patrolling and efficient conversion of 112 calls... It has enhanced the ground presence of police staff and ensured that more personnel are available on duty at a given point.”

Increase in arrests

The data also showed an increase in the number of arrests, with a 15% increase from 2019 to 2020 and a further 17% increase from 2020 to last year.

Even as crimes between 2020 and 2021 increased, 2020 was also the year when communal riots broke out in north-east Delhi, in which over 50 persons were killed and over 700 were left injured. Several houses and shops were destroyed. Delhi courts have, on several occasions, pulled up the police for its “lackadaisical” and “callous” probe in these cases.