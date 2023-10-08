59% General Category students agree with or are neutral to casteist remarks: 2019-20 IIT-Delhi survey 

October 08, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

Even as allegations of caste discrimination within premier institutes like the IITs continue to grow, a survey of 545 undergraduate students conducted by the Board of Student Publications (BSP) of the IIT-Delhi in 2019-20 had revealed that while 75% SC/ST/OBC students were found to be negatively affected by casteist comments, as many as 59% students from the General Category reported that they either agree with or are neutral to casteist remarks.

The survey findings come to light months after the results of a similar survey conducted at IIT-Bombay had revealed widespread caste discrimination on campus. However, the IIT-Delhi survey, for the first time, attempts to record sentiments of General Category students on the subject. It showed that half of General Category respondents admitted to making casteist remarks intentionally or otherwise. 15% said they had made the remarks intentionally. More insights showed that on average, 41% respondents across categories reported casteist remarks being made on campus — intentionally or otherwise, with 11% students reporting that they “know of professors/administrative staff who have made casteist comments”.

Despite the findings being shared with senior administrative faculty, and discussed at a Student Affairs Council meeting in 2021, the report has since been confined into cold storage. While the Board of Student Publications was advised not to make the findings public and was promised action by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, it is unclear what action the institute has taken since.

V. Ramgopal, IIT-D Director from 2016-2022, told The Hindu that his office “was never officially made aware of any such exercise conducted on campus”.

This year, two Dalit students of the Mathematics and Computing Department died by suicide at IIT-D within months of each other. Student organisations on campus sought an investigation into alleged caste discrimination by certain faculty of the departments concerned. In the wake of these suicides, the BSP had last month tried to initiate a survey on caste discrimination but it was shut down hours after some students found it “insensitive and irrelevant” and the SC/ST Cell said it was never consulted about it.

The SC/ST Cell and the BSP are currently working on initiating another survey on caste discrimination on campus, according to SC/ST Cell member, Associate Professor Yashpal Jogdand.

But more than three years before IIT-Delhi even had an SC/ST Cell, the BSP had managed to complete a similar survey. The survey conducted via Google forms in 2019-20 had captured 15% of the total undergraduate strength of the campus at the time, following which the Board of Student Publications had prepared a report — which was shared with the Dean (Student Affairs) and the Dean (Student Welfare) by the Board that was elected for the 2020-21 tenure.

Following this, in 2021, the report was officially presented at an online meeting of the Student Affairs Council, the official elected student body, where the students were promised that issues arising out of the findings would be addressed by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

“The Deans had said that the findings in the report need not be made public because their inputs were not included,” said a source aware of developments at the time.

When asked whether the BSP is aware of this report and has acted on it since, the current President of the Board, Professor Gaurav Goel said, “No comment.”

As per the findings in the BSP’s 2019-2020 report, 53% of SC and ST students felt that students intentionally pass casteist comments in campus; this figure was at 30% for OBC and General Category respondents each.

Even among the 11% of all respondents who said they knew professors or administrative staff who had made casteist remarks, the survey showed that 6% of GC respondents had reported this and the figure was at 9% for OBC respondents, it stood at 26% for SC and ST categories, with the report suggesting this may indicate a mismatch between categories on what they think counts as casteist.

The survey also found that 33% GC respondents felt that comments such as “He has a CGPA below 5 so he may be from the reserved categories”, “How did he score so well, woh to reserved category ka hai”, and “Clearing JEE is a cakewalk for people who belong to the reserved categories” were acceptable comments. This was at 9% for SC/ST respondents and 22% for OBC respondents.

Notably, a fourth option asked students whether the statement — “A separate mess should be created for them (students from the reserved categories)” — was casteist. 73% respondents from across categories said it was.

The survey also found that 23% of GC respondents reported that they did not like it when they hear a casteist remark but don’t say anything either. It also showed that two of three GC respondents felt that “students who belong to the reserved classes get undue advantages in IIT-D”. 30% of OBC respondents had agreed with this statement while about 5-10% SC/ST students had agreed with it. However, the survey reported that 41% of people who agreed with the statement also reported to “often agree with casteist comments”.

The report also noted that over 70% of GC respondents felt that differential fee structure for reserved category students was unfair — with the percentage higher at 90% for GC respondents with family income of over Rs 9 lakh. A similar trend was seen among SC, ST, and OBC students who felt the fee structure was unfair.

In a separate section, which was made open only to the 215 SC, ST, and OBC respondents of the survey, the BSP had found that 88% of SC students, 74% ST students, and 46% OBC students were hesitant to talk about their rank or caste. It also found that 68% of the reserved category students from metro cities felt that their achievements were undervalued compared to 24% from villages. Further, 78% of those who felt their achievements were undervalued reported to be negatively affected by casteist remarks. And 83% of them were uncomfortable talking about their ranks or caste.