2016 case: Umar Khalid’s rustication upheld

A high-level inquiry committee set up by Jawaharlal Nehru University to probe the February 9, 2016, incident on campus wherein “anti-national” slogans were allegedly raised, has upheld the rustication of student Umar Khalid and a fine of ₹10,000 imposed on then students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar.

University sources confirmed on Thursday that the inquiry committee has upheld its 2016 recommendations calling for rustication of three students and imposing a fine on 13 others. The students had challenged the recommendations in the Delhi High Court and the latter had then directed the university to take the matter before an appellate authority.

The appellate authority, then, went on to present the evidence it had against each student. The students were also allowed to present their case after which the committee upheld its decision, university sources said.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union condemned the punishment, saying attempts were being made to frame the student activists and that legal-political remedies will be taken up to overturn the order.

“Till today, even after two years, the Delhi Police has not been able to file a chargesheet against the JNU students. The recent committee report imposing heavy fine on student activists is just another effort by the JNU administration acting as a puppet of the BJP government to defame JNU as part of its 2019 election propaganda,” said JNUSU.

‘Too little, too late’

The JNU cell of the ABVP in a statement said though it stands vindicated, the verdict coming after 28 months was “too little, too late” and the quantum of punishment was “deplorably small” and needed to be reviewed. It was the ABVP that had first raised objections to the event organised in 2016.