‘20,000 joined Kejriwal phir se campaign in 24 hours’

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that 20,000 people have joined ‘Kejriwal phir se’, a campaign, in just 24 hours of its launch on Tuesday on the party’s eighth foundation day.
“‘Kejriwal phir se’ means 24-hour electricity again, excellent government schools again, control over dengue and pollution again, free treatment to people who meet with road accidents again. Come, let us build Delhi together,” the Chief Minister said in a video message on Wednesday.
To join the campaign, launched with the Delhi Assembly election due in February 2020, people are required to give a missed call to 9509 997997. Members can work full time or part time for the Assembly election campaign or can also make donations.
Of the 20,000 new members, 7,300 are said to be from other States.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.