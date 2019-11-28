‘20,000 joined Kejriwal phir se campaign in 24 hours’

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that 20,000 people have joined ‘Kejriwal phir se’, a campaign, in just 24 hours of its launch on Tuesday on the party’s eighth foundation day.

“‘Kejriwal phir se’ means 24-hour electricity again, excellent government schools again, control over dengue and pollution again, free treatment to people who meet with road accidents again. Come, let us build Delhi together,” the Chief Minister said in a video message on Wednesday.

To join the campaign, launched with the Delhi Assembly election due in February 2020, people are required to give a missed call to 9509 997997. Members can work full time or part time for the Assembly election campaign or can also make donations.

Of the 20,000 new members, 7,300 are said to be from other States.