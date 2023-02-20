ADVERTISEMENT

2000 Red Fort attack: Delhi Prisons Department writes to city court to issue death warrant against guilty

February 20, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - New Delhi

Arif was awarded death sentence by a trial court in October 2005 affirmed by Delhi High Court in September 2007

PTI

Laskar-e-Taiba terrorist Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq coming out under tight security after a Delhi court awarded death penalty to him in the December 2000 Red Fort attack case. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi Prisons Department has written to a city court to issue a death warrant against the guilty in the 2000 Red Fort attack case, officials said on February 20.

The Supreme Court in November last year dismissed a plea by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq seeking a review of its verdict awarding him death penalty.

A senior jail official said they have written to a court earlier this month and initiated further procedure. Arif has not appealed to the President for reducing his term.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The case is listed for February 27, official added.

On the night of December 22, 2000, some intruders entered the Mughal-era fort where unit 7 of Rajputana Rifles of the Indian Army was stationed and opened fire at them. Three Army jawans were killed in the attack.

The intruders later escaped by scaling the rear side boundary of the fort.

Arif was awarded death sentence by a trial court in October 2005 affirmed by Delhi High Court in September 2007.

He then approached the apex court challenging the high court's verdict.

The top court in August 2011 affirmed the death sentence awarded to Arif.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US