2000 Red Fort attack: Delhi Prisons Department writes to city court to issue death warrant against guilty

Arif was awarded death sentence by a trial court in October 2005 affirmed by Delhi High Court in September 2007

February 20, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Laskar-e-Taiba terrorist Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq coming out under tight security after a Delhi court awarded death penalty to him in the December 2000 Red Fort attack case. File.

Laskar-e-Taiba terrorist Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq coming out under tight security after a Delhi court awarded death penalty to him in the December 2000 Red Fort attack case. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi Prisons Department has written to a city court to issue a death warrant against the guilty in the 2000 Red Fort attack case, officials said on February 20.

The Supreme Court in November last year dismissed a plea by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq seeking a review of its verdict awarding him death penalty.

A senior jail official said they have written to a court earlier this month and initiated further procedure. Arif has not appealed to the President for reducing his term.

The case is listed for February 27, official added.

On the night of December 22, 2000, some intruders entered the Mughal-era fort where unit 7 of Rajputana Rifles of the Indian Army was stationed and opened fire at them. Three Army jawans were killed in the attack.

The intruders later escaped by scaling the rear side boundary of the fort.

Arif was awarded death sentence by a trial court in October 2005 affirmed by Delhi High Court in September 2007.

He then approached the apex court challenging the high court's verdict.

The top court in August 2011 affirmed the death sentence awarded to Arif.

