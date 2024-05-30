GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhiites to be fined ₹2,000 for wasting water; DJB teams to monitor usage

Published - May 30, 2024 12:36 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Atishi inspected several filling stations amid the ‘water shortage’ in the Capital.

Atishi inspected several filling stations amid the ‘water shortage’ in the Capital. | Photo Credit: PTI

Water Minister Atishi on Wednesday announced that a fine of ₹2,000 will be imposed on those found wasting water. She urged people to refrain from washing vehicles with a hose or using domestic water supply for commercial and construction purposes and to use water judiciously. The Minister added that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will deploy 200 teams across the Capital to issue fines.

“The DJB teams will be deployed from 8 a.m. on Thursday and will impose fines on anyone found wasting water. The teams will also disconnect any illegal water connections at construction sites and commercial establishments,” she said.

The announcement comes a day after Ms. Atishi said the government will implement a slew of measures to combat the “water shortage” in the Capital.

The Minister also conducted inspections of three underground reservoirs at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi Gate, and Jhandewalan, as well as a tanker filling station at IP Estate. 

“During the heatwave, there is water shortage at many places in Delhi due to less water being released by Haryana. To ensure smooth water supply, a number of filling stations were inspected and officers were told that the public should face minimum problems,” she said in a post on X.

