₹2,000 fine for violations will encourage bribery: BJP

The government’s decision to charge ₹2,000 fine for not wearing masks will not solve the problem but encourage bribery, said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Saturday.

Mr. Gupta said that on the one hand, the government had given exemption to run public transport with full capacity and on the other, it is collecting challans of ₹2,000 for several offences, including non-adherence to social distancing norms.

“This decision would have made a difference if Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked the market associations, traders associations, social organisations, civil defense, RWA and others to help spread awareness regarding COVID-19,” he alleged. “How will the poor, who find it difficult to earn bread and butter, pay a fine of ₹2,000 for not wearing a mask,” Mr. Gupta asked.