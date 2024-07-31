200 students start indefinite hunger strike near institute

Close to 200 students protesting outside Rau’s IAS Study Circle started an indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday evening, seeking ₹1 crore compensation for each victim’s family, transparency in the probe, and the resolution of the drainage issues.

They also demanded a safety audit of all coaching institutes and a cap on their fees as well as the rent charged at paying guest facilities.

‘Remain unheard’

“Somewhere, we hoped that the administration and those running Civil Services coaching institutes would listen to us. But after four days of the incident, we have come to realise that this protest is going nowhere,” said a student.

“We are not being taken seriously. So, here we are to make sure that this incident does not disappear [from the public memory] till justice is served,” the student added.