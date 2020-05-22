Delhi

200 shanties gutted in major fire at JJ cluster in Kirti Nagar

About 200 shanties were gutted in a major fire that broke out at a JJ cluster in Kirti Nagar area of West Delhi on Thursday late night in the capital. The scene on Friday, May 22, 2020.

About 200 shanties were gutted in a major fire that broke out at a JJ cluster in Kirti Nagar area of West Delhi on Thursday late night in the capital. The scene on Friday, May 22, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a total of 30 fire tenders were pressed into service

Over 200 shanties were gutted in a major fire that broke out at a jhuggi jhopri cluster in Kirti Nagar area of West Delhi late night on Thursday, officials said.

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a total of 30 fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire has been controlled but cooling operation is still on.

"We got a call at 11:30 p.m. about fire at a JJ cluster in Kirti Nagar. A team of fire fighters rushed to the location, and later, more manpower and fire engines from other fire stations were called as the blaze was big," said a DFS officer.

During the operation, there were minor blasts due to explosion of small LPG cylinders. The flames were doused by 3 a.m., the officials said, adding that no casualty was reported.

The cause of the fire was yet to ascertained, they added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 11:14:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/200-shanties-gutted-in-major-fire-at-jj-cluster-in-kirti-nagar/article31647259.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY