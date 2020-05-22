200 shanties gutted in major fire at JJ cluster in Kirti Nagar

Over 200 shanties were gutted in a major fire that broke out at a jhuggi jhopri cluster in Kirti Nagar area of West Delhi late night on Thursday, officials said.
According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a total of 30 fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire has been controlled but cooling operation is still on.
"We got a call at 11:30 p.m. about fire at a JJ cluster in Kirti Nagar. A team of fire fighters rushed to the location, and later, more manpower and fire engines from other fire stations were called as the blaze was big," said a DFS officer.
During the operation, there were minor blasts due to explosion of small LPG cylinders. The flames were doused by 3 a.m., the officials said, adding that no casualty was reported.
The cause of the fire was yet to ascertained, they added.
