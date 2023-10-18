20 yrs after faking his death, ex-Navy man held for triple murder 

October 18, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

A 63-year-old former Indian Navy employee, who faked his death for around two decades, was arrested here for allegedly killing his relative and burning to death two labourers in 2004, the police said on Tuesday.

Balesh Kumar was arrested on September 28 from Najafgarh where he has been living with his family with a new identity as Aman Singh and working as a property dealer.

According to the police, he was also involved in the theft of antique items in 2000 from Delhi’s Kota House, a naval mess and hostel facility. His brother-in-law Rajesh was also allegedly involved in the crime.

Mr. Kumar had entered the transport business after retiring from the Navy as a steward in 1996. A native of Haryana’s Panipat, he had studied up to Class 8 and joined the Navy in 1981.

The police said in an inebriated state he allegedly killed his brother-in-law Rajesh at Transport Nagar in Samaypur Badli on April 18, 2004.

His brother Sunder Lal, also allegedly involved in the murder, was arrested later. However, Mr. Kumar escaped to Rajasthan in his truck, along with two labourers. There he set his truck on fire and burned the two workers to death.

The Rajasthan police, during the probe, identified one of the dead as Mr. Kumar, while the other body remained unclaimed.

Mr. Kumar told the police that he burnt the two workers, Manoj and Mukesh, to evade arrest and ensure that his wife could get insurance and pension benefits. He then escaped to Punjab and was working there as a truck driver before returning to Delhi in 2011 with a new identity.

