20-yr-old stabbed in scuffle with man who stalked sister

A 20-year-old man was stabbed and injured by four persons who allegedly barged into his house in Govindpuri earlier this week. One of the four accused had allegedly been stalking the victim’s sister for some time and had barged into the house demanding to see her.

Suspects on the run

The suspects, all of whom are on the run even three days after the incident, have also been accused of abusing other members of the victim’s family when they refused to allow them to meet the injured man’s sister.

Talking to The Hindu, the victim Prem (name changed) said the main accused Moeen had been stalking his sister for the past one year and had even threatened to murder his entire family.

“He used to constantly threaten her, which made it difficult for her to even step out of the house. She is pursuing an undergraduate course through correspondence and had to attend special classes on certain Sundays. Because of Moeen, she was always living in fear and had even skipped these classes,” said Mr. Prem.

The family, however, had not filed any police complaint in the past, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Romil Baaniya. The alleged incident took place on June 7 at around 11 p.m.

‘Abused mother, sister’

“I was sleeping on the second floor when Moeen, Imran and two others climbed on to the terrace and demanded that they be allowed to meet my sister. When my mother refused, they started abusing my mother and sister. I intervened and got into a scuffle with them. In the melee, Moeen took out a knife and attacked me, inflicting injuries on my left cheek, ear and right thumb,” said Mr. Prem.

Admitted to AIIMS

The accused then fled the house and the matter was reported to the police. Mr. Prem was taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma centre. His medical report, however, has indicated lacerations ruling out any injuries caused by a sharp object, said the police.

A case of assault and house trespass has been registered. No arrests have been made so far.