20-yr-old DU student kills self in central Delhi govt. quarters

December 24, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

A 20-year-old undergraduate student at Delhi University allegedly committed suicide at a government accommodation where she lived with her mother in central Delhi’s Kamla Market, the police said on Saturday.

An officer said the police was informed around 3 p.m. on Friday that the girl body found in the Lal Quarters area.

“The mother is serving in the Intelligence Bureau and had been appointed in place of her husband, who had also killed himself five years ago,” DCP (Central) Sanjay Sain said.

A note was recovered from the house, which was general in nature and did not mention any specific reason, he added.

Legal action under Section 174 of the CrPC has been initiated and the victim’s body was handed over to her family on Saturday, the DCP said.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

