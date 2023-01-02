20-year-old mowed down, dragged for 4 km; five held

January 02, 2023 03:12 am | Updated 03:12 am IST - New Delhi

A 20-year-old woman was killed in the early hours of Sunday allegedly after her scooty was hit by a car, which then dragged her for about four kilometres, in outer Delhi’s Sultan Puri, the police said.

The five accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna, 26, Amit Khanna, 25, Krishan, 27, Mithun, 26, and Manoj Mittal, 27, all of whom have been arrested in the case registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence).

The accused are being investigated to determine whether they were inebriated when the accident occurred.

An officer said that the matter came to light after a PCR call was received at 3:24 a.m. at Rohini district’s Kanjhawala police station about a car heading towards Qutubgarh with a body stuck below it.

Minutes later, at 4:11 a.m., the station received another call about a body of a girl lying on a road.

The police team reached spot and sent the woman’s body for post-mortem at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri.

Soon, the errant car was traced and the five men were apprehended, who admitted to having struck with the woman in Sultan Puri area. “Spot inspection revealed that after the accident, the victim got stuck in the wheels and was dragged for quite some distance,” said a police officer.

The victim’s scooter was also recovered and her identity was confirmed based on the vehicle’s registration number.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the police, seeking details of the case and raised questions about measures taken to ensure safety of women on New Year’s Eve.

In a tweet, Ms. Maliwal said, “A girl was dragged for several kilometres by a car driven by inebriated men. Her body was found without clothes on the road. This is a very scary incident. I am issuing summons to Delhi Police to appear before the panel. What were the security arrangements on the occasion of New Year?”