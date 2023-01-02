HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

20-year-old mowed down, dragged for 4 km; five held

The five accused, who struck the victim in Sultan Puri and dragged her body under their car for several kilometres, were arrested

January 02, 2023 03:12 am | Updated 03:12 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old woman was killed in the early hours of Sunday allegedly after her scooty was hit by a car, which then dragged her for about four kilometres, in outer Delhi’s Sultan Puri, the police said.

The five accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna, 26, Amit Khanna, 25, Krishan, 27, Mithun, 26, and Manoj Mittal, 27, all of whom have been arrested in the case registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence).

The accused are being investigated to determine whether they were inebriated when the accident occurred.

An officer said that the matter came to light after a PCR call was received at 3:24 a.m. at Rohini district’s Kanjhawala police station about a car heading towards Qutubgarh with a body stuck below it.

Minutes later, at 4:11 a.m., the station received another call about a body of a girl lying on a road.

The police team reached spot and sent the woman’s body for post-mortem at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri.

Soon, the errant car was traced and the five men were apprehended, who admitted to having struck with the woman in Sultan Puri area. “Spot inspection revealed that after the accident, the victim got stuck in the wheels and was dragged for quite some distance,” said a police officer.

The victim’s scooter was also recovered and her identity was confirmed based on the vehicle’s registration number.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the police, seeking details of the case and raised questions about measures taken to ensure safety of women on New Year’s Eve.

In a tweet, Ms. Maliwal said, “A girl was dragged for several kilometres by a car driven by inebriated men. Her body was found without clothes on the road. This is a very scary incident. I am issuing summons to Delhi Police to appear before the panel. What were the security arrangements on the occasion of New Year?”

Related Topics

Delhi / road accident / crime / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.