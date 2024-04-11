20-year-old held for extorting senior citizens in Delhi

April 11, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Police have arrested a 20-year-old resident of Mewat for allegedly running a sextortion scam that targeted senior citizens, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, Sachin, was arrested on April 6 after a senior citizen residing in Shahdara fell victim to the scam, losing ₹98,000. The accused had threatened the victim that he would post his pictures, taken during an obscene video call, on social media, police said.

“The complainant reported that he had received an obscene video call from an unknown number, but seemingly a girl, who took a screenshot of his face. He later received multiple such phone calls from various numbers,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary told The Hindu.

The accused had claimed that he was calling from the police department, and told the victim to either pay him money or risk his photos being leaked, the DCP said, adding that the victim transferred ₹98,000 to the accused and subsequently filed a complaint at the Shahdara cyber crime cell.

Police added that accused’s modus operandi involved impersonating women or playing clips of women on video calls. He would then screen-record or take screenshots of the calls to blackmail the victims.

After receiving the complaint, police said that technical surveillance led them to believe that the accused was in Nuh, Uttar Pradesh. Subsequently, a raid was conducted on April 6, and the accused was apprehended, said the DCP, adding that a mobile phone and two SIM cards were recovered from his possession.

Upon interrogation, police found that the accused was also involved in various other cases of cyber fraud. He has been booked under sections 419 and 420 (fraud) of the Indian Penal Code, and a probe is under way.

