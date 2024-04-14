GIFT a SubscriptionGift
20-year-old domestic helper found dead in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

April 14, 2024 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old domestic helper in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash died by suicide, the police said on Saturday, adding that the body of the woman was found at a four-storey house in G.K. I on Thursday morning.

The woman had migrated from Mayur Bhanj in Odisha to Delhi to work, said the police, adding that she had started working at the household on April 4.

The police found that two days prior to her death, the woman had made a call to her sister, telling her that she was “scared”.

While the police have ruled out foul play based on initial observations, a senior official said they have requested the medical team conducting the autopsy to examine all angles. A case has also been lodged under sections of the CrPC, but further action will be initiated based on the autopsy report.

