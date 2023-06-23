ADVERTISEMENT

‘20 Tihar jail inmates hurt themselves to avoid search in barracks’

June 23, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tihar prison’s jail number 8 is where gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was murdered last month, allegedly by four members of the rival Gogi gang. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

Nearly 20 Tihar jail inmates harmed themselves to prevent prison staff members from searching their barracks, a Prisons Department official said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday in high-security jails 8 and 9. Jail number 8 is where gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was murdered last month, allegedly by four members of the rival Gogi gang.

“A search was conducted on Wednesday around 5.30 p.m. based on a tip-off that some inmates were using mobile phones. A cellphone and an improvised weapon were recovered from the two jails,” the official said. In subsequent searches, more recoveries were made, including an improvised cellphone charger and a SIM card.

However, when the officials discovered another cellphone in one of the wards, the inmates began hurting themselves to prevent handing over the device, the official added.

Four injured were taken to DDU hospital, while the rest were treated at the dispensary inside the prison complex.

