20 students coached at JMI clear UPSC exam

25 September 2021 00:56 IST

Academy provides free coaching to underprivileged sections

As many as 20 students coached at the Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy (JMI-RCA) have cleared the 2020 civil services examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. The results were announced on Friday

A total of 761 candidates have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to various services.

JMI said 15 students from the RCA — run by the Centre for Coaching and Career Planning of the university — who appeared for the exam in January 2021, followed by personality tests taken in August and September 2021, have been selected.

Five other students who were provided coaching and guidance only for the personality test at the RCA have also been selected.

Out of the students selected from the RCA, Faizan Ahmed secured rank 58. Shahid Ahmed, Shahansha KS and Shreya Singhal secured ranks 129, 142 and176 respectively. One of the candidates who was trained for the personality test by the institute, Radhika Gupta, secured rank 18.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Ahmed, who came to Delhi from Kota, Rajasthan, in 2018 to start his preparation for the civil services examination, said: “The RCA at Jamia gave me the best environment for my preparation as it not only provided me with the facilities and guidance but also introduced me to like-minded people who were in different stages of their preparation and attempts. It is definitely the best holistic environment to ensure success.”

JMI-RCA is funded by the University Grants Commission, it provides free coaching and residential facilities to students belonging to SC, ST, Women, and the Minorities categories.

Students are selected for the coaching on the basis of an all-India written test followed by interviews. The entrance test for the next batch, the university said, will be held on October 21 and the last date to fill the online form is October 6.