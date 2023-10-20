20 people rescued after Ferris wheel gets stuck

October 20, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - New Delhi

At least 20 people were rescued from a Ferris wheel on Wednesday night at a navratri fair in west Delhi’s Narela, the police said on Thursday. The giant wheel stopped working mid-air following a technical snag, a senior officer said, adding that its operator has been booked for negligence.

According to DCP (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh, two trolleys of the wheel tilted to one side and the wheel stopped spinning around 10.15 p.m. at a Ramlila ground in Shukra Bazar area in Sector 46, Narela.

According to Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg, a call was received at 11.10 p.m. regarding the incident and two fire tenders were rushed to the site from where 20 people, including four men, 12 women, and four children, were rescued. The evacuees left the spot immediately after the rescue operation, he said.

“All of them were evacuated safely and nobody was injured,” the DCP said, adding that an FIR has been registered under Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Narela police station in connection with the incident.

‘Licence obtained’

According to police officials, a casual performance licence was obtained by the operator of the giant wheel. Casual performance licences (CPL) are mandatory for organising public performances at open and closed venues such as stadiums, banquet halls, open grounds, farmhouses, and hotels. These performances include singing, dancing, dramas, and other events such as Ramlila etc. To seek a casual performance licence, according to Delhi Police’s licensing unit, operators have to file an online application along with other required documents. The licensing unit then scrutinises the documents and grants the licence after receiving clearance reports from relevant authorities such as fire and municipal agencies.

“We had carried out the necessary checks and the wheel operator had the requisite clearances,” an officer said. The police, meanwhile, have sealed the area and intimated the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for further necessary action, the DCP said.

