‘20% of ration shops found to be non-operational’

The figure is an improvement from the May 5 report, say food rights activists

An audit report published by the Delhi Rozi Roti Adhiyar Abhiyan on Wednesday stated that 20% of ration shops inspected by the DRRAA were found to be non-operational.

Of the 51 ration shops inspected by the DRRAA, 10 were closed during working hours, the report said while adding that the figure was an improvement from the May 5 report where 34% of the shops were found to be non-functional.

“While the government had ordered that distribution of ration for June will commence from June 1 in a graded or staggered manner, no shop-wise or area-wise schedule of distribution was publicly available indicating the exact date on which people could start availing rations. Due to the ensuing confusion, DRRAA volunteers found hundreds of people gathered at ration shops even though the government had not yet allowed shops to commence distribution,” the report read. Additionally, 34 of the 51 shops did not display category-wise entitlement of rations, despite government orders.

Sixty-five per cent of the shops did not have civil defence volunteers, representatives of the MLA or police personnel, as mandated by the government, the report said, adding that five out of the 28 schools designated for foodgrain distribution based on e-coupons were found to be shut by the volunteers.

Following a petition by the DRRAA, the Delhi High Court had directed the State government to that all ration shops remain operations during working hours and to ensure that foodgrains are provided to all.