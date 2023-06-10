HamberMenu
20 newborns rescued unharmed after fire at west Delhi hospital

DCP (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan says FIR registered against owners of the building and hospital

June 10, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The hospital where the fire broke out on Friday morning in west Delhi’s Vaishali Colony.

The hospital where the fire broke out on Friday morning in west Delhi’s Vaishali Colony. | Photo Credit: ANI

The police said 20 newborns were rescued and shifted safely to nearby medical facilities after a fire broke out in the basement of a hospital in west Delhi’s Vaishali Colony early on Friday morning.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg, the call about the fire at Nest Newborn & Child Hospital was received around 1.35 a.m., after which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

’Short circuit’

All 20 babies that were admitted at the private hospital for different ailments were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals, Mr. Garg said. The hospital did not have a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department, he added.

The DFS chief also said 13 babies have been shifted to Arya Hospital in Janakpuri, two to New Born & Child Hospital at Dwarka Mor, two to JK Hospital in Janakpuri and three have been discharged from the hospital where the blaze occurred. “The fire began in the basement of the building due to a short circuit. It spread to the furniture, papers and shops in the building, which has ground plus three floors. The hospital is on the first floor.”

A firefighter at the spot said, “We shifted all the kids safely to other hospitals with the help of doctors and nurses. Since it was midnight, the roads were empty. The lanes were narrow but we reached on time.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan said an FIR has been registered at the Dabri police station under IPC Sections 285 and 336 against the owners of the building as well as the hospital and investigation is under way.

