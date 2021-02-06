20% drop in property circle rates for 6 months, Cabinet decides in meet

New Delhi

06 February 2021 00:28 IST

Stamp duty may see dip of 1%, says CM

The Delhi government on Friday took several significant decisions, including a reduction in circle rates of residential, commercial, industrial and other properties by 20% for the next six months.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who chaired a meeting of the Cabinet, said while the city was slowly recovering from an economic contraction in the post-Covid era, it was the government’s duty to take all steps to further reduce the financial burden on the common man. According to the government, a reduction of 20% in the circle rate would have an impact close to a reduction by 1% in the stamp duty or registration charges.

Scholarship approved

The Cabinet also approved the Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha under which it will provide ₹5,000 as a science scholarship to 1,000 meritorious students of Class IX. “It is a crucial step for our government to promote talented students. These are the future of our country, they will become future scientists, engineers, doctors and architects and will make our nation proud,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Advertising

Advertising

Under the scheme, students studying in Delhi schools — who have secured more than 60% in Class VIII — are eligible for the examination. Students belonging to SC, ST, PH or OBC category will be given a relaxation of up to 5% of marks. The Cabinet also decided to completely digitise the Education Department and approved the procurement of 1,200 computers, multi-functional printers and UPSs for all schools, branch offices and district offices under it.

It also approved the constitution of a Group of Ministers to look after a new excise policy under the chairmanship of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The group will seek to ensure transparency and ease of doing business to taxpayers and the business sector. The group will examine aspects of the current system of excise duty administration, the Report of the Expert Committee and the suggestions received from the stakeholders and public. It will then suggest a progressive new Excise Policy to the Council of Ministers, which is expected to make a final decision in the coming weeks.