Delhi

20 Delhi Police officials suspended

Twenty Delhi Police officials, who were under training at Police Training Centre in Jharoda Kalan, have been placed under suspension for allegedly organising a party inside the premises.

A senior police officer said that the 20 officials included 19 Constables and one driver. The officer said that no official is allowed outside school premises after training is complete and the said officials planned a party where alcohol was also consumed. Senior officers were informed of the development. An enquiry was conducted and the decision to suspend was taken, he said.

The officer said that 10 officials had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 in the PTC who have been quarantined.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2020 4:18:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/20-delhi-police-officials-suspended/article32615867.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story