20 arrested for duping over 1,000 of ₹5cr. on pretext of selling Ola e-scooter

November 15, 2022 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

Twenty people have been arrested for duping over a thousand people of ₹5 crore across the country in an online Ola scooter scam, the Delhi police said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused were nabbed after raids in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Patna. A senior police officer said the accused offered to book e-scooters offline for customers, even though Ola only offers online booking for the vehicle. The accused, comprising a team of website, graphic and server designers, as well as telecallers in different call centres across the country, were arrested in a month-long operation.

One of the victims, Gopal Singh, was duped of ₹30,998 by the culprits. He said that he had visited Ola’s website but had failed to find a suitable offer.

“Soon, I received calls from people who promised me that I could purchase a scooter for my preferred offer. I was asked to pay registration charges and the downpayment. When they asked me for delivery charges, I found it suspicious since Ola’s deliveries are free. Later, I contacted an Ola executive and found that those people were inauthentic,” said Mr. Singh.

An FIR was registered and an investigation taken up. DCP (Outer North) Devesh Kumar Mahla said the accused operated from Karnataka and Bihar. “The technical work regarding maintenance of the fake website, designing graphics, collecting details from servers and providing those details to call centres was carried out from Bengaluru, while the call centre was run in Bihar and consisted of 16 persons from Karnataka, Telangana, Jharkhand and Bihar,” the DCP said.

Trending

He added that the racket hired people from different regions to cater to a larger pan-India customer base.

Modus operandi

Mr. Mahla said the key accused, who managed technical support, included people with diverse education qualifications, including BTech, BCom, Master’s in Fine Arts and diploma in graphics and web designing.

He added that the accused hired graphic designers to create a fake website with features similar to that of Ola Electric, including a ‘Contact Us’ link where customers could share their details. Using these details, the accused contacted the victims. The accused even advertised their website online and on social media, the DCP said.

He added that different people in the racket were given different tasks on a commission basis. Some were told to collect details, some had to identify persons to call and given a script to use to dupe the victims and others were involved in managing bank accounts.

Ola statement

In a statement shared on its website, Ola said it is not on-boarding any dealers, dealerships or other third-party affiliations and does not have an offline sales model.

It said that if a person has been approached by any person or organisation claiming to sell their e-scooter through any website, phone call, poster, social media post, WhatsApp forward, then one must inform the police and report it to Ola’s legal team.