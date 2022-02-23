2-yr-old suffers cardiac arrest, multiorgan failure after recovering from COVID-19

Infant suffered from a rare syndrome due to COVID-19 infection

A two-year-old boy suffered cardiac arrest and a multiorgan failure after recovering from COVID-19 five months ago, a private city hospital said on Tuesday. The boy recovered from COVID-19 around August. He got a cough in December last year, which aggravated to high fever and breathing problems. He was rushed to the private hospital as his condition worsened. The infant went into cardiac arrest minutes after arriving at the hospital and could only be saved after 30 minutes of CPR, the hospital said. “We found the presence of antibodies against COVID in his blood. Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) started due to the antibodies against COVID in his body. This happens in about 2 out of 1,000 children infected with COVID. MIS-C due to COVID is a recognised phenomenon even in the U.S. and there are many cases in India,” said Dr. Sayed Mustafa Hasan, senior consultant and head, paediatrics and neonatology, Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka. MIS-C is a rare disorder in which the body kills multiple organs, so the lungs, heart, brain and kidneys of the boy had suffered considerable damage, the doctor said. “The boy was even unable to pass urine, putting him in a severe condition. He was also experiencing speech difficulty and loss of eye contact with others as a result of the post-Covid effects,” he added.

The hospital said the boy was admitted on January 15, discharged on February 12 and is doing better now. “We had seen similar cases during the second wave of the pandemic, but this was the only case during the third wave,” Dr. Hasan said.