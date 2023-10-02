Two years after ex-constable goes missing, three arrested in Delhi

October 02, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Two years after a former Delhi Police lady constable went missing, three people, including a Delhi Police constable, have been arrested for her murder.

The main accused, constable Surender Singh, was trying to force the 28-year-old woman, who quit Delhi Police in 2020 to prepare for the civil services examination, to get into an intimate relationship with him, a senior police officer said.

In September 2021, after the woman threatened to speak out, Mr. Singh, 42, took the woman to a secluded spot and strangled her, the officer added.

He was arrested along with his brother-in-law Ravin, 26, and another person Rajpal, 33, for the murder, the officer added.

The three have been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 365 (kidnapping with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine a person) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, the police said. The police have also recovered the victim’s skeletal remains from a drain in Burari.

Sequence of events

“Singh and the victim had developed a ‘mentor-mentee’ relationship sometime in 2018 when they were posted with the same PCR van. However, their relationship turned sour when Mr. Singh, who was already married, tried to get physically intimate with the woman,” a senior officer said.

After quitting the Delhi police, the woman started living in a paying guest accommodation in Mukherjee Nagar and preparing for the civil services examination. In 2021, she was selected as a Sub-Inspector in Uttar Pradesh Police.

A missing report was lodged by her mother at the Mukherjee Nagar police station on October 20, 2021. Despite their best efforts, she could not be traced, Special CP (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

“Mr. Singh deceived the family into believing she was still alive. He made Ravin call her family from different phone numbers from different States, identifying himself as one Arvind. He told them he [Arvind] had married her and that they were living happily,” the officer added.

