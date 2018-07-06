2-year-old run over by bus

A two-year-old boy was run over by a school bus in Bhondsi here on Thursday. The accused driver, Dharampal, has been arrested.

The boy, Aryan, was playing outside his house around 8 a.m., when the bus of Vivek Model School ran him over. He died on the spot.

Locals’ allegations

The death led to violent protest by the locals who resorted to stone pelting and shattered the windscreen of the bus. Locals alleged that the bus driver was speeding in the residential area and driving in a reckless manner.

Some also alleged that drivers from the school usually drove at high speed and often violated traffic rules.

The agitated locals also staged a demonstration outside the school and demanded the arrest of the school principal for failing to rein in the bus drivers.

Demanding the immediate arrest of the driver, the protesters alleged that the police came more than an hour after a call was made to the Police Control Room and that the driver did not have the driving licence.

One of the protesters said they had asked the school authorities several times to keep a check on the drivers, but all their appeals had gone unheeded.

Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken said that the bus driver and the conductor were taken into custody for interrogation, and the former was later arrested.

“The protesters demanded action against the principal as well, but no case was made out against him,” said Mr. Boken.

A case has been registered on charges of causing death due to negligence and rash driving at Bhondsi police station in this regard.

The family of the deceased child runs a dairy business in the area.

He was the youngest among the three siblings in the family.