2 workers die after falling into lift shaft

Two labourers died after falling into the lift shaft of an under-construction building in Noida’s Gaur City 7th Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Sajid (22) and Javed (27) who were working on the site when they accidentally fell into the lift shaft, the police said.

Sajid hailed from Bihar’s Azam Nagar village while Javed belonged to Baliyabilon village of the same district, they added.

Recently, a lift had fallen from 14th floor leaving one woman injured with multiple leg fractures.

