2 women die of suspected overdose

Two 22-year-old women were found dead at a friend’s house in south Delhi’s Munirka on Friday. Prima facie, it is a case of drug overdose.
The victims were identified as Clara and Rakil, natives of Aizwal. According to the police, the duo stayed at their friend Jenny’s house on Thursday night, during which they possibly consumed a narcotic substance.
No response
Around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, when Jenny and her roommate returned from work, they found their friends not opening the door despite repeated knocks and phone calls. The door was then broken open, and the women were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on admission. The police are now awaiting the post-mortem reports, which will ascertain the cause of the deaths.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor