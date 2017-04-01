2 women die of suspected overdose

Two 22-year-old women were found dead at a friend’s house in south Delhi’s Munirka on Friday. Prima facie, it is a case of drug overdose.

The victims were identified as Clara and Rakil, natives of Aizwal. According to the police, the duo stayed at their friend Jenny’s house on Thursday night, during which they possibly consumed a narcotic substance.

No response

Around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, when Jenny and her roommate returned from work, they found their friends not opening the door despite repeated knocks and phone calls. The door was then broken open, and the women were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on admission. The police are now awaiting the post-mortem reports, which will ascertain the cause of the deaths.