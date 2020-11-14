2 units sealed in Delhi for polluting Yamuna

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has sealed two polluting units, ordered closure of 15 others, and issued a show cause notice to one unit for polluting the Yamuna that may have led to froth formation in the river.

The action was taken during a drive on Wednesday and Thursday to identify industries causing water pollution, according to DPCC officials.

The units against which action has been taken were mostly connected to dyeing, washing, and automobiles and many of them did not have effluent treatment plants and thus polluted the river, officials said.

Action has been taken against units across the city, including Patparganj, Mayapuri and Naraina industrial area.