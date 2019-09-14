2 students killed, 3 hurt as car collides with bus

Two college students were killed and three others injured when their speeding car collided with a state transport bus on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Friday evening, the police said.

The students, including two girls and three boys, were coming to Noida from Agra when the accident occurred at around 6.30 p.m., a senior officer said.

“The speeding car lost control, jumped the divider on the highway and landed on the opposite lane where it collided head-on with a bus,” SP, Greater Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

“Two students, a girl and a boy, were killed in the collision. The other three have been hospitalised where they are undergoing treatment,” Singh added.

Shivani Yadav, a journalism student and Owais Chaudhary, a second year B.Tech student were killed in the accident, the police said, adding that Sai Sharma, Shaurya Gupta and Aditya Saxena were undergoing treatment at a hospital. All of them were from Amity University, they said.