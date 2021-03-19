2 staffers held for spitting on rotis

NEW DELHI

19 March 2021 00:51 IST

Two men were arrested after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing one of them kneading the dough at a local hotel in west Delhi and the other spitting on the ‘roti’ (flat bread) just before putting them in the oven, officials said on Thursday.

“It was found that the video was from a local hotel named Chand in Khyala. The men have been identified as Sabi Anwar and Ibrahim, both hailing from Kishanganj in Bihar. The latter was spitting on the dough. “We have registered a case under relevant sections at Khyala police station and both the accused have been arrested. We have also filed a case against the hotel owner for running the eatery without permission,” a senior officer said.

The officer added that later the accused were given bail. The eatery owner has been charged under DP Act.

According to reports, a man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut last month after he was caught on camera spitting on the dough while preparing ‘rotis’ at a wedding function.