2 schemes to boost Delhi tourism

To promote tourism, art and culture, the budget 2021-22 proposed two schemes titled the ‘Delhi Heritage Promotion’ and ‘Delhi Tourism Circuit’ to boost tourism and ensure safety of tourists.

Finance Minister Manish Sisodia said that measures such as the installation of CCTV cameras at entry points of all tourist spots, lighting up of dark spots with LEDs, and posting of uniform-clad guards at all DTTDC spots will be implemented.

He said that ₹521 crore has been allocated for the implementation of schemes and programmes in the sectors of tourism, art and culture. Mr. Sisodia says that the government plans to strengthen its ‘Festival of India’ and ‘Indian Classical Festival’ programmes as well as commence with functioning of academies of all Indian languages that have already been constituted.

He added that many festivals rooted in patriotism are proposed for this year, apart from the regular cultural events organised by the Delhi government.