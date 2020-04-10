2 sanitisation tunnels installed at gates of Azadpur Mandi

The Delhi government on Friday installed two sanitisation tunnels at the gates of Azadpur Mandi, Asia’s largest wholesale market, to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Every person entering the market will have to go through the tunnel and get sanitised in the process. Development Minister Gopal Rai said such machines would be installed at all the mandis of Delhi depending on the success of the system at Azadpur.

“The Azadpur Mandi is functional as it supplies essential items to the entire Delhi. The Delhi government has installed two full-body sanitisation machines at the gates of the mandi. Every person entering and exiting the mandi will have to pass through these machines. This will protect the people from COVID-19 infection,” Mr. Rai said.

“The machines have been developed by IIT-Delhi. I have instructed traders to maintain and ensure social distancing. The government has also marked circles in front of the shops for this purpose,” he said.

Other measures

Mr. Rai said that special attention will be given to cleanliness at the market apart from ensuring that those visiting the mandi or employed there wore masks.

Measures were also being put in place to educate and sensitise people at the market and to ensure that they are not hungry. “I have instructed all labourers and traders to wear masks. The Delhi government is distributing masks among people here. To sensitise the workers here, we are distributing pamphlets and disinfectants are being sprayed at the mandi daily. We are also providing morning and evening meals to the drivers and labourers,” he said.