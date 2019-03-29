2 proclaimed offenders arrested

The Delhi police has arrested two proclaimed offenders who were absconding for the last nine years, said the police on Thursday.

DCP (North) Nupur Prasad said that Sadar Bazar police have arrested two persons identified as Mehrajuddin and Raheesh. The accused were absconding and had been declared proclaimed offenders in a case registered in Burari and Civil Lines police stations.

“The police team scrutinised the call records of Mehrajuddin and a few numbers were put on surveillance and he was finally traced. He was found residing in Sundar Nagri. In a similar way, Raheesh was traced to Geeta Colony,” said Ms. Prasad.

The accused were wanted in cases of robberies and other heinous crime.