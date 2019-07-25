2 pose as vigilance officers, swindle money from BSES customers

Two men were arrested on Wednesday for demanding money from BSES customers by posing as members of the discom’s vigilance team, the police said.

Brijesh Sharma (30), a resident of Sangam Vihar, and Sanjay Kumar (43), a resident of Tughlakabad Extension, were nabbed from M.B. Road, the police said.

According to the police, the two had deployed sources to gather information on faulty meters. They would visit residential and commercial buildings and check the meters, posing as BSES vigilance officials. They would threaten the customers on real or imaginary fault in their meters to get money from them.

Sharma and Kumar would then seize the installed meters and ask customers to pay a hefty fine, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Vijay Kumar said.

Paid bribe

Most of them wanted to settle the matter by paying a bribe but some refused to pay money to the duo. When a customer refuse to pay, Sharma and Kumar would seize the meter but return it after a few days, the officer said.

Most of them did not file police complaints and chose to pay bribe, he said. However, a few customers filed FIRs about meter theft, the DCP said.

Following the complains, the police conducted an inquiry and nabbed the two. Fake identity cards of BSES, 42 broken seals of electricity meters, one stolen meter, equipment used for breaking the seal and removing meter, documents, three mobile phones, a car and a motorcycle have been seized from them, the police said.

Sharma was previously involved in a similar case in R.K. Puram, the police said. They said that they are verifying whether the two were involved in other cases as well.