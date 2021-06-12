2 policemen assaulted at Singhu border

NEW DELHI

‘Investigation is under way to ascertain identity of those involved’

Two Delhi Police assistant sub-inspectors were allegedly assaulted by a group of people at the Singhu border where farmers have been protesting against the new agriculture laws.

A senior officer said that two policemen, posted with the Special Branch, were on duty in civil clothes. The incident happened on June 10 when they were deployed at the Singhu border.

Protesting farmers said that the officers were assaulted when they were found taking photographs at the protest site.

Sustained injuries

A senior officer said that one of the policemen suffered a fracture in his hand and another sustained injuries in his leg. They were rushed to a hospital and were discharged after treatment. The officers were “beaten up by people present at the protest site and an investigation is being conducted to ascertain the identity of those involved”.

Talking about why the officers were in civil dress, the officer stated that policemen from Special Branch are regularly sent to the protest site to gather Intelligence and take stock of the situation for any possible action that needs to be taken by security agencies. A case has been registered on charges of assaulting a public servant while on duty, voluntarily causing grievous hurt and other relevant Sections, including the Delhi Disaster Management Act at Narela police station.