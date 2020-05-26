2 Pinjra Tod activists rearrested moments after getting bail

New Delhi

26 May 2020 00:24 IST

JNU students have been sent to two days’ police custody

Two Pinjra Tod activists, who were on Sunday granted bail in connection with anti-CAA protests in Jafrabad, were rearrested moments later in a case of rioting and murder related to the north-east Delhi riots.

Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita were initially arrested on Saturday in relation with an FIR lodged on February 24 over a sit-in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, at Jafrabad metro station. The police had sought two-days custody stating that the women were “active in anti-India activities”.

Metropolitan Magistrate Ajeet Narayan, however, rejected the plea of the Delhi police and granted bail to the two women in the first FIR.

The activists were, however, immediately arrested by the Crime Branch in connection with a separate FIR lodged in connection with the north-east Delhi riots under charges of Sections 147 (rioting), 353 (using criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder), among others.

The FIR also named relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

They were produced before the same judge, and the Crime Branch sought 14-day remand. The investigating officer said that the accused have to be thoroughly interrogated to ‘uncover conspiracy behind the riots and identity co-accused’.

The activists have been remanded to two days’ police custody.

Release demanded

The Communist Party of India as well as the Communist Party of India (Marxist) have condemned the arrest of the activists, who are JNU students, and demanded their release. “Arrest of student activists, and human rights and civil rights activists are really attacks on the Constitution and our democratic polity,” the CPI said.

“It is evident that the Centre is using the police to create an opportunity to crush political resistance. Serious cases like UAPA have been registered against several students,” the CPI(M) said. Meanwhile, the Delhi State Committee of CPI(M) cautioned the Delhi police not to become a political puppet.