2 peddlers held; heroin worth ₹45 lakh seized

The Delhi police have arrested two alleged drug peddlers, including a Nigerian national, recovering fine quality heroin worth ₹45 lakh from them on Tuesday.

The accused, Har Govind Singh,33, and Ikenna Okoye,33, were arrested from Vikas Puri by the Narcotics Cell of Crime Branch, said Joint Commissioner (Crime Branch).

Fine-quality heroin

Heroin weighing 380 grams, worth ₹45 lakh in international market, was recovered from the duo, he said.

The Crime Branch was working on an information that Har Govind, a resident of Sirsa, Haryana, was engaged in supply of heroin after procuring it from Okoye, who lived at Uttam Nagar, said the officer.

Har Govind's elder brother Ajaib Singh is currently lodged in Faridkot jail under charges of drug peddling.

In the absence of his elder brother, Har Govind started supplying heroin in Sirsa, said the offcer.

Okoye who hails from Anambra state of Nigeria came to India in July 2012 on tourist visa.

“He fell in bad company and to earn quick money started supplying drugs in the area of Uttam Nagar and Dwarka,” added the senior officer.

Further investigation in the case is in progress, he said.