2 Pak refugees knock at Sushma’s door

Two Pakistani Hindu refugees have approached External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for help after the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) denied them admission for want of a student visa.

Wikeesh (20) and his cousin Kawesh (19), who are living in south Delhi’s Bhatti Mines, had applied to IGNOU to pursue B.Ed.

Religious persecution

The university, however, asked them to produce a student visa, which they could not arrange as they do not wish to return to Pakistan after having faced religious persecution there.

Wikeesh, a student of engineering, had completed Class XII from Hyderabad in Pakistan’s Sindh province. He came to Delhi in 2015. His cousin Kawesh, who is a student of Life Sciences, has been in the Capital since January 1 this year. He finished his Class XII from the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education BS Sukker, Sindh.

Doing odd jobs

Now, turned away by IGNOU for not producing a student visa, Wikeesh and Kawesh have taken up odd jobs to support their families.

“We take up these small jobs and make ₹20-30 per day for our family, but this is not what we want. We want to study,” says Wikeesh.

“We are living here with our family. We came here on a visiting visa, but now we don’t want to go back, which is why we keep getting it extended. We faced many problems in Pakistan,” said the brothers in a letter to advocate and social activist Ashok Agarwal of Social Jurist.

Mr. Agarwal followed this up by tweeting to Ms. Swaraj, seeking her intervention.

IGNOU responds

“@SushmaSwaraj IGNOU denies admission to Pakistani Hindu refugee students for want of student visa. Pl help,” he had tweeted.

When contacted, IGNOU said, “Being a people’s university, it is open to everyone. But, till date we have been following the procedure of asking for a student visa.”

“We are willing to give them admission but we need guidelines from the Ministry of External Affairs to do so without a student visa,” said the university.

Ms. Swaraj had earlier intervened in a similar situation when a Pakistani refugee girl was denied admission to a government school for want of documents.