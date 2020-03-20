2 more test positive in Gurugram

Two women, including a 22-year-old studying at the United Kingdom, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gurugram, taking the total number of cases in the district to four.

Gurugram Chief Medical Officer J.S. Punia, told The Hindu that the woman student, a resident of Palam Vihar, had tested positive for COVID-19 and the samples of her three family members were taken for examination. All three are asymptomatic. She had returned from the U.K. on March 14 and went to Civil Hospital two days later for examination after she experienced fever and sore throat. She has been in quarantine since March 14.

In the second case, the 42-year-old wife of a resident of South Close in Nirvana Country also tested positive for COVID-19. Her husband, who had returned from the U.K. on March 7, had already tested positive. Results of seven more family members and acquaintances in contact with the couple are awaited, said Mr. Punia. Earlier, a 29-year-old woman in Sector 9A had tested positive after she had returned from a personal visit to Malaysia. A total of 2,250 people have been screened in Gurugram.

In Haryana, 3,948 people are under surveillance, while 591 have completed the mandatory 28-day observation period. So far, 108 samples have been sent for examination from the State and four have tested positive. The results for 25 are awaited. As many as 24 people are admitted in hospitals.