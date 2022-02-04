2 more held in Shahdara sexual assault case

New Delhi

18 people have been nabbed so far

The Delhi police on Thursday arrested a man and apprehended a minor girl in connection with the abduction, sexual assault and public shaming of a 20-year-old woman in Shahdara on January 26.

With this, the total number of people arrested or detained in the case has gone up to 18.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said that the police had arrested a 36-year-old man and apprehended a 17-year-old girl in connection with sexual assault case. The police had also arrested two women, aged 38 and 36, in connection with a complaint regarding “harassment and threat” to the sister of the victim.

On January 26, the victim was abducted, assaulted and paraded by a family, which blamed the woman for the death of their minor son. Videos of the incident went viral on social media. The victim’s sister claimed that the person who shot all the videos of the atrocities committed on the woman is an 18-year-old cousin of the deceased teenager.

“The girl who made the videos is cousin of the boy who died in November. She dropped out of school after Class X and now helps the family in their business and at home. She was the one giving directions in the video,” said the victim’s sister.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Commission for Women had issued summons to the police seeking immediate protection for the victim.