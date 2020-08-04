Delhi

2 more held in Gurugram for attacking driver

Duo suspected him of transporting beef in his truck; 7 more on the run

Two more persons, including prime accused Monu, were arrested on Monday in connection with the alleged attack on a truck driver this past week, the Gurugram police said. The driver was attacked after the accused suspected him of transporting beef.

Four persons have been accounted for in the case so far. Monu, a dairy owner from Rithoj village in Gurugram, and his accomplice Anesh, from Sohna Ki Dhani, were arrested in Sohna.

Monu had hit Lukmaan with a hammer causing serious injuries. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said Monu was a self-styled “gau rakshak” and ran a dairy in Badshahpur village. Anesh also runs a dairy.

Mr. Sangwan said seven more accused, who are on the run, were all self-styled “gau rakshaks”.

“They suspected Lukmaan of transporting beef and tried to stop him after a brief chase. When he did not stop, they continued chasing him till the time he reached Jama Masjid market,” said Mr. Sangwan.

