2 more dengue deaths in city as case count rises to 2,115

Delhi has recorded two more dengue deaths as the number of cases of the vector-borne disease in the Capital rose to 2,115, according to an official report on Tuesday.

The city witnessed its first dengue death on September 8 when a 54-year-old man succumbed to the disease at Lok Nayak Hospital.

According to an official, the two deaths were reported from Safdarjung Hospital and Maharaja Agrasen Hospital.

However, the official did not reveal when the deaths took place.

A total of 485 dengue cases were reported in the city between September 29 and October 5. Last month, Delhi saw 1,052 dengue cases, the highest for any month so far this year.

The cases of malaria also saw a spike with a total of 511 confirmed cases till October 5. Last year, 426 malaria cases were reported in the city. The Capital also recorded 69 chikungunya cases till October 5 as against 65 in 2023.

