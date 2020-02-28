2 more bodies recovered from canal

Delhi Police on Thursday recovered two more bodies from the Eastern Yamuna Canal in Bhagirathi Vihar of north-east Delhi.
Police said that they received a call saying that two bodies were found in a drain between Gokulpuri and Bhagirathi Vihar around 10 a.m.
A police team and Delhi Fire Services reached the spot and the bodies have been pulled out. The bodies have been shifted to GTB hospital.
“The bodies are yet to be identified. We are trying to match it with the list of missing persons,” said a police officer.
On Wednesday, the body of Ankit Sharma, 26, was pulled out from a drain in Chand Bagh.
Locals said that during violence, rioters have dumped the bodies in the drain after killing the people.
