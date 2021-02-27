2 minors among 5 held in gunfight with police

Five people, including two juveniles, allegedly involved in loot of cigarettes worth ₹14 lakh from a private company in Greater Noida, have been nabbed following a gunfight with the police, they said on Friday.
Three of the accused sustained injuries in the gunfight that broke out near the Dadha roundabout in Beta 2 area late on Thursday.
The two juveniles who were travelling along with them on a pick-up truck were apprehended, the officials said.
“These people had targeted a warehouse of a private company on Wednesday night and attacked a security guard with a knife. They had decamped with a Tata Ace pick-up truck loaded with 14 cartons of cigarettes which cost around ₹14 lakh,” Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said.
He said that the police had got a tip-off about the gang moving with the looted material during the night and intercepted them, leading to a gunfight.
“One of them worked in the same company until a year ago,” Mr. Singh said. All of the cartons have been recovered, he said.
An FIR has been filed and further proceedings were under way , the officer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath