Delhi

2 minors among 5 held in gunfight with police

Five people, including two juveniles, allegedly involved in loot of cigarettes worth ₹14 lakh from a private company in Greater Noida, have been nabbed following a gunfight with the police, they said on Friday.

Three of the accused sustained injuries in the gunfight that broke out near the Dadha roundabout in Beta 2 area late on Thursday.

The two juveniles who were travelling along with them on a pick-up truck were apprehended, the officials said.

“These people had targeted a warehouse of a private company on Wednesday night and attacked a security guard with a knife. They had decamped with a Tata Ace pick-up truck loaded with 14 cartons of cigarettes which cost around ₹14 lakh,” Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

He said that the police had got a tip-off about the gang moving with the looted material during the night and intercepted them, leading to a gunfight.

“One of them worked in the same company until a year ago,” Mr. Singh said. All of the cartons have been recovered, he said.

An FIR has been filed and further proceedings were under way , the officer said.

