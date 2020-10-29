2 minors among 4 held for damaging vehicles in Mangolpuri

New Delhi

29 October 2020 00:11 IST

Main accused yet to be arrested: police

Two men were arrested and two juveniles apprehended for allegedly damaging vehicles in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, the police said on Wednesday.

In a video which surfaced online, a group of people could be seen with sticks and damaging vehicles, including motorbikes and cars. The incident took place on Monday night, the police said.

Lewd comment

According to the police, on Monday, when a woman along with her brother went to a shop in the area, a man, standing nearby, allegedly made a lewd comment. When the woman’s brother strongly objected to it, a heated argument broke out between them, a senior police officer said.

Advertising

Advertising

The man decided to take revenge from the woman’s brother. He, along with his group of friends, went to her house to look for her brother, but did not find him there. They looked for him in the area but could not trace him anywhere. While returning, in anger, they started damaging vehicles that were parked on the street, the officer said.

There were around 14 people, including seven juveniles in the group.

They damaged around four-five motorcycles and smashed glasses of six-seven cars. But no one was injured, the officer added. The police said the accused is yet to be arrested.

Based on the complaint of the woman, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sudhanshu Dhama said, “We have registered a case and arrested two men and apprehended two juveniles in this connection.”

Efforts are being taken to nab others also, he said.