2 men involved in cow slaughtering held in Delhi

New Delhi

04 October 2021 03:39 IST

Police arrest the duo after brief exchange of fire

Two men allegedly involved in cow slaughtering were arrested after a brief encounter in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near the Hindu Rao Hospital here on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, and both the accused were arrested, they said.

One of the accused, Mohd. Javed (29), was involved in cow slaughtering cases and had also attacked the police earlier, while his co-accused, Mohd. Shamim (30), is a contractual employee in a government department, they said.

Both the accused had come on a two-wheeler to slaughter a cow and were waiting for their associates. The two were signalled by the police team to stop but they tried to escape. One of them shot at the police party, said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

Javed worked in a slaughter house in Ghazipur. One of his acquaintance introduced him into the business of sale and purchase of cow meat through two men based in Haryana’s Mewat, he said.

Shamim used to assist by keeping a look-out while others slaughtered cows at night, the DCP said.

The police have recovered a country-made pistol with two live cartridges, a vehicle and various articles related to animal slaughtering, officials said.