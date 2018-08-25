2 members of Tillu gang arrested

Two members of the Tillu Tajpur gang were arrested for their alleged involvement in several criminal cases, including murder, the police said on Saturday.

The accused identified as Naresh Kumar alias Sonu and Umesh Kumar alias Kala, were wanted in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act that was being investigated by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

They were involved in the recent murder of Monu alias Nepali and Satya Prakash alias Babloo of Jitender Gogi gang and the two sides are rivals, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajiv Ranjan said.