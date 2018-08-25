2 members of Tillu gang arrested

Two members of the Tillu Tajpur gang were arrested for their alleged involvement in several criminal cases, including murder, the police said on Saturday.
The accused identified as Naresh Kumar alias Sonu and Umesh Kumar alias Kala, were wanted in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act that was being investigated by the Delhi Police Special Cell.
They were involved in the recent murder of Monu alias Nepali and Satya Prakash alias Babloo of Jitender Gogi gang and the two sides are rivals, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajiv Ranjan said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor