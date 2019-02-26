2 members of Guddu gang arrested

The Delhi police arrested two robbers who were involved in 17 cases of robbery and snatching in Dwarka, the police said on Monday.

Police said they have arrested two active members of Guddu Gang namely Umesh and Vikky and recovered two country made pistols and four live cartridges from their possession.

DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said a police team was formed to prevent armed robberies in the area. . When the team was patrolling on Pankha Road in Bindapur, they noticed a sports bike with two riders without helmet. As they were rash driving, the patrolling team grew suspicious. The officers tried to stop the vehicle, but they attempted to escape. The team immediately overpowered them and one country made pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from their possession. During interrogation, they disclosed that they are members of Guddu Gang.